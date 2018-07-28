Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Everest Re Group Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) – Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

RE stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $208.81 and a 12 month high of $270.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

