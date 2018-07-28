Equiniti Group (EQN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Equiniti Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Shares of Equiniti Group opened at GBX 221 ($2.93) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.37).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Philip Yea acquired 36,198 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,630.44 ($133,197.14). Also, insider John Stier acquired 706 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £1,800.30 ($2,382.93). Insiders purchased 39,042 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,228 in the last quarter.

EQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.60 ($4.10).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.