equinet Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €148.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective by analysts at equinet in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €176.00 ($207.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.95 ($189.36).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €181.70 ($213.76) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a 1-year high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

