Equal Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $545,768.00 and $1,454.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00411157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00178918 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,337,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,805,972 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

