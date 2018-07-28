EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

EQT GP has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EQT GP to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get EQT GP alerts:

NYSE EQGP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $22.81. 390,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. EQT GP has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. EQT GP had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that EQT GP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT GP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EQT GP in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EQT GP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.