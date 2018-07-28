EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

EQT GP has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EQT GP to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get EQT GP alerts:

NYSE EQGP opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EQT GP has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. EQT GP had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that EQT GP will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT GP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded EQT GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.