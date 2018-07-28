EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources opened at $129.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.