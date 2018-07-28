Envestnet Inc (ENV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $62.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.48%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $592,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,067 shares of company stock worth $1,424,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $570,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 261,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

