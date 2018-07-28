Entree Resources (EGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Entree Resources Ltd. is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties primarily in the United States, Mongolia, Peru and Australia. Entree Resources Ltd, formerly known as Entree Gold Inc, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EGI opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Entree Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.69.
Entree Resources Company Profile
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
