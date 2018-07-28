Entree Resources (EGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Entree Resources Ltd. is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties primarily in the United States, Mongolia, Peru and Australia. Entree Resources Ltd, formerly known as Entree Gold Inc, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EGI opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Entree Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entree Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Entree Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) by 647.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Entree Resources worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

