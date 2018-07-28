Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Enterprise Financial Services opened at $56.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,677.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $167,747. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 367,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 379,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

