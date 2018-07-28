EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,100.00%.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 110.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 365.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

