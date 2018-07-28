ENI (E) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ENI (NYSE:E) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter.

ENI traded down $0.35, reaching $37.77, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 147,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 33,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

