ENI (E) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern's scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.2313783390151 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. ENI has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.63%. sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

