Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will announce sales of $473.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Engility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $479.34 million. Engility posted sales of $494.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Engility will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Engility.
Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Engility during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Engility by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Engility during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Engility during the second quarter worth $242,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Engility opened at $34.19 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Engility has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Engility
Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.
