Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will announce sales of $473.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Engility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $479.34 million. Engility posted sales of $494.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Engility will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Engility from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Engility during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Engility by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Engility during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Engility during the second quarter worth $242,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engility opened at $34.19 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Engility has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

