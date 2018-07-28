Enerplus (ERF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.73

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 585886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. CSFB upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerplus to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “c$17.01” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$508,984.80. Also, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$68,647.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,593 shares of company stock worth $1,342,421.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.