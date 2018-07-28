Encompass Health (EHC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.
EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.
Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.
In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $112,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.