Encompass Health (EHC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $112,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.