Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Emerald Expositions Events has set its FY18 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events traded down $0.40, reaching $19.40, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 120,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,397. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $135,406.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $470,393. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

