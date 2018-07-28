Embers Hits One Day Volume of $84.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Embers has a market capitalization of $338,039.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Embers token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last week, Embers has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00413337 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00172810 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers’ genesis date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Embers is embermine.com . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

