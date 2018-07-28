Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) vs. Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Financial Survey

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: EBIO) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Eleven Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Eleven Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eleven Biotherapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eleven Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eleven Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.98%. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than Eleven Biotherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eleven Biotherapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eleven Biotherapeutics $430,000.00 365.65 -$29.02 million ($1.11) -2.96 Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.94 million ($1.24) -2.10

Axsome Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eleven Biotherapeutics. Eleven Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axsome Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eleven Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eleven Biotherapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eleven Biotherapeutics N/A -126.96% -33.38% Axsome Therapeutics N/A -145.83% -74.32%

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats Eleven Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biologic oncology company, focuses on the design and development of targeted protein therapeutics (TPTs). It develops products based on its proprietary TPT platform and focused on addressing areas of unmet medical needs in cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium that is in Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Proxinium for use in treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of multiple types of epithelial cell adhesion molecule positive solid tumors. Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute on the development of the company's targeted therapeutic, Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's immune checkpoint inhibitor, ImfinziTM (durvalumab), for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation. AXS-02 is also in the Phase III clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis associated with bone marrow lesions pursuant to a special protocol assessment and in chronic low back pain associated with Modic changes. AXS-07 is in Phase I clinical trial for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-06 is also in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and for the reduction of the risk of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug associated gastric ulcers. AXS-09 is a novel, oral medicine combination of esbupropion and dextromethorphan, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in a Phase II trial in smoking cessation. It has operations in the United States and Australia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

