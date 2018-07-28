El Paso Electric (EE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. El Paso Electric earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3038432406903 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

EE opened at $61.15 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

