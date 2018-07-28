eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in eHealth were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in eHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in eHealth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

EHTH stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.59. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 46.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $99,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.