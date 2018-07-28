EggCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One EggCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EggCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EggCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004661 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00327488 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006094 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00064000 BTC.

About EggCoin

EggCoin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EggCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EggCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EggCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.