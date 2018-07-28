Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“We doubt the latter is true. At the same time, how much of the outlook is predicated on a successful launch of these new platforms? We have been sounding the alarm on Edwards’ TMVR program for over a year. Our checks in Europe, on both CardiAQ and SAPIEN M3 have been poor. Edwards did not provide any real update on these programs on the Q2-18 call. At the same tie, both Medtronic and Abbott have started their pivotal trials, and it is unclear to us if figuring out a transseptal route is the only thing delaying the TMVR program. Our checks in Europe suggest that there is more to this than meets the eye.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.79.

EW traded down $13.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.