Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.79.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded down $13.19, hitting $141.87, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $932,526.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,229.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after buying an additional 129,036 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

