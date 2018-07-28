EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000202 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.