Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC) Insider David Carr Mathewson Acquires 3,411 Shares

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider David Carr Mathewson purchased 3,411 shares of Ecsc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £3,308.67 ($4,379.44).

ECSC opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.28) on Friday. Ecsc Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.88).

Ecsc Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

