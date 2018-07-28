Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 161,290 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Nomura lifted their price target on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.