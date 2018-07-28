Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) CEO Sells $1,258,400.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,251.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 689,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1,104.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 590,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 541,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 876.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 235,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

