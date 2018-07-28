Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) CEO Sells $1,258,400.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.
