Ebix Inc (EBIX) Stake Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,674,000 after buying an additional 68,681 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 147,650 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 701,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 75,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 532,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

In related news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $179,261.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,721 shares in the company, valued at $449,212.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.