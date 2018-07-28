Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 30.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 262,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton opened at $80.57 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

