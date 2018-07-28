Eastman Chemical (EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $100.89. 1,622,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,890. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,702,000 after acquiring an additional 420,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,479,000 after acquiring an additional 378,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after acquiring an additional 346,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

