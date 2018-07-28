Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

