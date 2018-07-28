Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping traded down $0.13, reaching $5.46, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 224,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,476. The stock has a market cap of $419.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

