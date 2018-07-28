Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $205,000 in BP plc (BP) Stock

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in BP by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $44.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 billion. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander lowered BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

