DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for KWS Saat (KWS)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Nord/LB set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, equinet set a €348.00 ($409.41) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €332.50 ($391.18).

Get KWS Saat alerts:

Shares of KWS Saat opened at €334.50 ($393.53) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KWS Saat has a 52-week low of €282.25 ($332.06) and a 52-week high of €383.15 ($450.76).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.