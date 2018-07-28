Duerr (DUE) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.32 ($106.26).

Duerr opened at €37.18 ($43.74) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($90.22) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($141.82).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

