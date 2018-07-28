Dril-Quip (DRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip is an attractive long-term investment based on its exceedingly engineered offshore drilling and production equipment for deepwater severe-service applications and harsh environmental conditions. In fact, Dril-Quip is expecting significant growth in liquid supply in the deepwater resources through 2040. The company with its advanced equipment base is well positioned to clinch more orders in the years to come. Moreover, the company has sound financial strength with no long-term debt. However, Dril-Quip’s free cashflow declined in five of the last seven quarters, raising concerns about the company’s ability to finance growth projects out of internally generated cashflows. Also, declining contract backlog of drilling and production equipment will hurt Dril-Quip’s profit.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRQ. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of DRQ opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.77 and a beta of 0.80. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

