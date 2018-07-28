Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Stake Lessened by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group opened at $123.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. equities research analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.10%.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,947,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $3,621,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

