Downing One VCT PLC (DDV1) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Downing One VCT stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Downing One VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.25 ($1.14).

Get Downing One VCT alerts:

Downing One VCT Company Profile

Downing ONE VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to provide private investors with attractive returns for a portfolio of investments focused on unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) quoted companies, and to maintain VCT status so that the Company and its shareholders may benefit from the tax reliefs and exemptions available under the VCT legislation.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.