Dover Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $88.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 916.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.