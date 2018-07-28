DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1285224717269 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get DNB Financial Corp Common Stock alerts:

DNBF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.07. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DNBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $169,302.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,502 shares in the company, valued at $592,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.