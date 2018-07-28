Dmc Global (BOOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Dmc Global updated its FY18 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 941,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,012. The company has a market cap of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $230,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $44,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,355 shares of company stock valued at $519,815. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 301.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,225,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

