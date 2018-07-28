Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 900 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 169.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

