Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, FCoin and DEx.top. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Distributed Credit Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000196 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000284 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Token Profile

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,385,008,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 973,098,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance . Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Distributed Credit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Distributed Credit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.