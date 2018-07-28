DISH Network Corp (DISH) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,574,292 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 29th total of 14,442,173 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DISH stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, EVP James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,153,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,921.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $4,669,050 over the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $1,731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 29.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 53.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 51.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 121,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.