DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.88 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

DISCA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

In other DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,467,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,261,480. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

