Discoverie Group (DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.62) price objective (up from GBX 455 ($6.02)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 475 ($6.29) to GBX 525 ($6.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:DSCV remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.63) during trading on Thursday. 44,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Discoverie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 401 ($5.31).

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 394,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £1,662,869.90 ($2,201,019.06).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

