Discover Financial Services (DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DFS opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $172,022.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,279,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Discover Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

