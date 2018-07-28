Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,203,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,986,000 after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,368,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,676,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,729,000 after acquiring an additional 454,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,935,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $2,125,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services opened at $73.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

