Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group opened at $4.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.68. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name.

